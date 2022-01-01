Who's Playing

Furman @ VMI

Current Records: Furman 9-5; VMI 8-5

What to Know

The VMI Keydets won both of their matches against the Furman Paladins last season (74-73 and 91-90) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. VMI and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. The Keydets are out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.

VMI netted an 80-73 win over the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Furman entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2021 than the 81-49 stomp they got at home against the Samford Bulldogs.

VMI is now 8-5 while the Paladins sit at 9-5. The Keydets are 3-4 after wins this year, Furman 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won ten out of their last 12 games against VMI.