Who's Playing
Furman @ VMI
Current Records: Furman 9-5; VMI 8-5
What to Know
The VMI Keydets won both of their matches against the Furman Paladins last season (74-73 and 91-90) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. VMI and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at Cameron Hall. The Keydets are out to stop an 11-game streak of losses at home.
VMI netted an 80-73 win over the Wofford Terriers on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Furman entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2021 than the 81-49 stomp they got at home against the Samford Bulldogs.
VMI is now 8-5 while the Paladins sit at 9-5. The Keydets are 3-4 after wins this year, Furman 4-4.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman have won ten out of their last 12 games against VMI.
- Mar 06, 2021 - VMI 91 vs. Furman 90
- Jan 20, 2021 - VMI 74 vs. Furman 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - Furman 74 vs. VMI 72
- Jan 01, 2020 - Furman 89 vs. VMI 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - Furman 96 vs. VMI 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - Furman 89 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 20, 2018 - Furman 76 vs. VMI 54
- Dec 30, 2017 - Furman 87 vs. VMI 57
- Feb 13, 2017 - Furman 80 vs. VMI 52
- Jan 21, 2017 - Furman 89 vs. VMI 72
- Jan 25, 2016 - Furman 68 vs. VMI 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Furman 85 vs. VMI 57