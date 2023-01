Who's Playing

Mercer @ VMI

Current Records: Mercer 8-11; VMI 5-14

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 19 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 97-91 at home and the Keydets taking the second 85-79.

The game between VMI and the Wofford Terriers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with VMI falling 86-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Mercer had enough points to win and then some against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers this past Saturday, taking their contest 68-55.

Mercer's win lifted them to 8-11 while VMI's loss dropped them down to 5-14. We'll see if Mercer can repeat their recent success or if VMI bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Mercer have won 11 out of their last 14 games against VMI.