Who's Playing
Samford @ VMI
Current Records: Samford 19-9; VMI 6-22
What to Know
The VMI Keydets and the Samford Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Cameron Hall. Samford should still be feeling good after a win, while the Keydets will be looking to get back in the win column.
VMI suffered a grim 78-58 defeat to the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the UNCG Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford strolled past UNCG with points to spare, taking the contest 83-71.
VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 12 home games.
The Keydets came up short against the Bulldogs in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 87-78. Maybe VMI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Samford have won 14 out of their last 18 games against VMI.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Samford 87 vs. VMI 78
- Feb 17, 2022 - Samford 100 vs. VMI 99
- Jan 20, 2022 - VMI 99 vs. Samford 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - VMI 85 vs. Samford 56
- Dec 30, 2020 - Samford 84 vs. VMI 71
- Mar 06, 2020 - VMI 96 vs. Samford 78
- Feb 29, 2020 - Samford 84 vs. VMI 78
- Jan 04, 2020 - Samford 78 vs. VMI 75
- Feb 09, 2019 - Samford 84 vs. VMI 77
- Dec 29, 2018 - Samford 96 vs. VMI 68
- Feb 23, 2018 - Samford 89 vs. VMI 82
- Jan 29, 2018 - Samford 93 vs. VMI 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Samford 79 vs. VMI 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - Samford 80 vs. VMI 61
- Jan 28, 2017 - Samford 69 vs. VMI 67
- Mar 04, 2016 - Samford 92 vs. VMI 85
- Feb 20, 2016 - Samford 73 vs. VMI 67
- Jan 21, 2016 - VMI 83 vs. Samford 76