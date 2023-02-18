Who's Playing

Samford @ VMI

Current Records: Samford 19-9; VMI 6-22

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the Samford Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Cameron Hall. Samford should still be feeling good after a win, while the Keydets will be looking to get back in the win column.

VMI suffered a grim 78-58 defeat to the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the UNCG Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford strolled past UNCG with points to spare, taking the contest 83-71.

VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in seven of their 12 home games.

The Keydets came up short against the Bulldogs in the teams' previous meeting in January, falling 87-78. Maybe VMI will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Samford have won 14 out of their last 18 games against VMI.