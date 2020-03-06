VMI vs. Samford odds, line: 2020 Southern Conference Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The VMI Keydets and the Samford Bulldogs will face off in a Southern Conference tournament first round clash at 5 p.m. ET Friday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Samford has lost 14 of 16 games heading into the tournament. Meanwhile, VMI has lost five of its past six. The Keydets are 8-23 overall, while Samford is 10-22. The Keydets are favored by three-points in the latest Samford vs. VMI odds, and the over-under is set at 154.5. Before entering any VMI vs. Samford picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Samford vs. VMI spread: VMI -3

Samford vs. VMI over-under: 154.5

Samford vs. VMI money line: Samford +154, VMI -188

What you need to know about VMI

VMI is looking to avenge Saturday's 84-78 loss against Samford. The Keydets had five players score in double-figures, but still walked away with the loss. Guard Kamdyn Curfman led the charge for VMI, scoring 16 points. He's now scored at least 10 points in five of his last six games.

Despite losing five of their last six games, the Keydets have fared well against the spread recently. In fact, VMI is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine outings.

What you need to know about Samford

Samford enters Friday's matchup confident it can secure a victory and advance to the next round of the Southern Conference tournament. That's because the Bulldogs are 10-0 in their last 10 meetings against VMI. In Saturday's victory over the Keydets, forward Robert Allen finished with 23 points, while guard Josh Sharkey added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

