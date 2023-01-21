Who's Playing

The Citadel @ VMI

Current Records: The Citadel 7-12; VMI 5-15

What to Know

The VMI Keydets and the The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Cameron Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with VMI winning the first 90-85 on the road and The Citadel taking the second 83-79.

The Keydets came up short against the Mercer Bears on Thursday, falling 69-61.

Meanwhile, The Citadel came up short against the UNCG Spartans on Thursday, falling 70-60.

The losses put VMI at 5-15 and The Citadel at 7-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: VMI is 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. The Bulldogs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 17th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Hall -- Lexington, Virginia

Series History

VMI have won nine out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.