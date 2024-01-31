The UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6) will try to avoid suffering back-to-back losses for the first time since mid-December when they face the VMI Keydets (4-17) on Wednesday night. UNC Greensboro had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 70-64 loss to Mercer last Saturday. VMI has lost seven of its last eight games, including a 102-77 setback at Western Carolina over the weekend. This is the first of two meetings between these teams this season, with a rematch set for Feb. 28.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cameron Hall. UNCG is favored by 16.5 points in the latest VMI vs. UNC Greensboro odds, while the over/under is 148 points.

VMI vs. UNCG spread: VMI +16.5

VMI vs. UNCG over/under: 148 points

VMI vs. UNCG money line: VMI +958, UNCG -1765

Why VMI can cover

VMI has played well in its last two home games, beating The Citadel as a 9-point underdog before covering the 10.5-point spread in a 74-73 loss to ETSU. Junior guard Brennan Watkins had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Keydets in their win over The Citadel, while freshman guard Tyran Cook (12) and senior guard Devin Butler (11) both finished in double figures. Watkins leads VMI with 15.3 points and 3.0 assists per game.

He added 21 points, four assists and two steals in the loss to ETSU, while Cook had 13 points. UNC Greensboro has seen five of its six losses this season come on the road, and it is coming off a 70-64 loss to Mercer on Saturday as an 11-point favorite. The Spartans trailed by 10 points at halftime and were unable to recover in the second half.

Why UNC Greensboro can cover

UNC Greensboro has won six of its last eight games, including road wins at Chattanooga and Western Carolina. The Spartans were 1.5-point underdogs in both contests, but they were able to pick up two wins to stay in contention atop the Southern Conference standings. They also cruised to double-digit home wins against Furman, ETSU and Wofford during that stretch.

Senior forward Mikeal Brown-Jones leads UNC Greensboro with 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while senior guard Keyshaun Langley is scoring 13.6 points. Sophomore guard Donovan Atwell is also in double figures with 10.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. The Spartans have won 12 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, including six of their last seven games at VMI. See which team to pick here.

