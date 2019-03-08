VMI vs. Western Carolina odds, line: 2019 Southern Conference Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

One team will advance and one team will head home for the offseason when the No. 8-seeded VMI Keydets meet the ninth-seeded Western Carolina Catamounts in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament on Friday. Western Carolina (7-24) has lost three straight games and seven of its past eight. The Catamounts are anchored by junior forward Carlos Dotson, who leads the team in scoring (13.4) and rebounding (9.4). Meanwhile VMI (10-20) has won three straight games, its longest winning streak in four years, and swept the two meetings against Western Carolina this season. Friday's winner will advance to face top-seeded and No. 22 Wofford on Saturday. Tipoff between VMI and Western Carolina is at 5 p.m. ET and Western Carolina is favored by 1.5 in the latest VMI vs. Western Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 156.5. Before making any VMI vs. Western Carolina picks of your own, be sure to view what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now the model has dialed in on VMI vs. Western Carolina. We can tell you it is leading under, and it also has an against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has considered that the Catamounts have won just seven games this season, the fewest in the conference. However, they've received plenty of offensive contributions. Dotson earned third-team All-Southern Conference honors in his first season at Western Carolina after transferring from Central Florida Community College. He did not play in the first game against VMI, but had a season-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds in the most recent meeting on Feb. 23. He ranks in the top 50 nationally in field goal percentage (26th), double-doubles (29th), rebounds per game (34th) and offensive rebounds (37th).

The Catamounts also have received a significant contribution from guard Kameron Gibson, who earned a spot on the conference's All-Freshman team after averaging 13.3 points. Gibson scored at least 20 six times this season, including a 20-point outing in the first meeting against VMI on Jan. 19.

But still, it's hard to trust a Catamounts team that has won just seven games to cover the VMI vs. Western Carolina spread.

The Keydets will have the best player on the floor, Parham, who has been a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season. In the last meeting against Western Carolina, Parham poured in a career-high 38, the second-most points scored by a Southern Conference player this season. In two games against the Catamounts, Parham averaged 35.5 points, shooting 51.1 percent from the field, 36.3 percent on three-pointers and 71.4 percent from the line.

So who wins VMI vs. Western Carolina? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the VMI vs. Western Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,200 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.