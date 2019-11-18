W. Virginia vs. N. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

W. Virginia (home) vs. N. Colorado (away)

Current Records: W. Virginia 2-0; N. Colorado 2-2

Last Season Records: W. Virginia 14-20; N. Colorado 21-11

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Northern Colorado is coming into the matchup hot, having won three in a row.

The Bears escaped with a win against the Northern Iowa Panthers by the margin of a single basket, 70-68.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, West Virginia took down the Pittsburgh Panthers 68-53. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to F Oscar Tshiebwe, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 17 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Their wins bumped Northern Colorado to 2-2 and West Virginia to 2-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ATTSN

ATTSN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.