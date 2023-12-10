Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Boston U. 3-6, Wagner 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They will take on the Boston U. Terriers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Wagner might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Seahawks had just enough and edged the Eagles out 62-59.

Zaire Williams was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Di'Andre Howell-South, who scored 10 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terriers couldn't handle the Black Bears on Wednesday and fell 74-65.

The Seahawks' win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 4-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 55.0 points per game. As for the Terriers, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

While only Wagner took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Wagner is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Boston U. is playing as the underdog, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wagner is a 3.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 125 points.

