CCSU Blue Devils @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: CCSU 15-10, Wagner 12-12

What to Know

Wagner will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the CCSU Blue Devils will face off in a Northeast battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

While it was all tied up 29-29 at halftime, Wagner was not quite the Pioneers' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Seahawks fell 63-53 to the Pioneers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wagner in their matchups with the Pioneers: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, CCSU fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Dolphins on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dolphins.

Even though they lost, CCSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Seahawks' loss dropped their record down to 12-12. As for the Blue Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 15-10.

Wagner and the Blue Devils were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January, but the Seahawks came up empty-handed after a 69-68 defeat. Will Wagner have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

CCSU is a 3-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 125 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.