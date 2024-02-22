Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: CCSU 15-10, Wagner 12-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the CCSU Blue Devils are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Spiro Sports Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

While it was all tied up 29-29 at halftime, Wagner was not quite the Pioneers' equal in the second half on Saturday. The Seahawks took a 63-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pioneers. Wagner has struggled against the Pioneers recently, as their game on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, CCSU fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Dolphins on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 69-64 to the Dolphins.

Even though they lost, CCSU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Le Moyne only pulled down four offensive rebounds.

The Seahawks' defeat dropped their record down to 12-12. As for the Blue Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 15-10.

Wagner and the Blue Devils were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in January, but the Seahawks came up empty-handed after a 69-68 defeat. Will Wagner have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wagner has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.