Who's Playing

Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Gwynedd-Mercy 0-1, Wagner 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins will head out on the road to face off against the Wagner Seahawks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spiro Sports Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Gwynedd-Mercy kicked off their season on the road two weeks ago and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: the Griffins lost to the Hornets, and the Griffins lost bad. The score wound up at 105-58. Gwynedd-Mercy was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-36.

Gwynedd-Mercy struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Delaware State pulled down 11 offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks couldn't handle the Stags on Sunday and fell 63-51. Wagner has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Griffins' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Seahawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Gwynedd-Mercy was pulverized by Wagner 89-55 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Gwynedd-Mercy avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.