Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Wagner and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Mercyhurst.
If Wagner keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, Mercyhurst will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Mercyhurst Lakers @ Wagner Seahawks
Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-12, Wagner 9-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Seahawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Wagner is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 119.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 62-57 victory over CCSU last Friday.
Meanwhile, Mercyhurst's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 79-63 fall against Le Moyne.
Wagner's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for Mercyhurst, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 27.6. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.
Odds
Wagner is a 4.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 118 points.
