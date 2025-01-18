Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wagner and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Mercyhurst.

If Wagner keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, Mercyhurst will have to make due with a 7-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-12, Wagner 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Wagner Seahawks and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Seahawks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Wagner is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 119.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 62-57 victory over CCSU last Friday.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 79-63 fall against Le Moyne.

Wagner's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-7. As for Mercyhurst, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 27.6. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Wagner is a 4.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 4-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 118 points.

