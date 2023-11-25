Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: N.J. Tech 1-3, Wagner 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wagner is heading back home. They will take on the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Wagner might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up nine turnovers on Saturday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Wagner and boy were they right. They suffered a painful 72-51 defeat at the hands of the Pirates. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wagner in their matchups with Seton Hall: they've now lost eight in a row.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They walked away with a 81-72 victory over the Hornets.

The Seahawks bumped their record down to 1-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 56.0 points per game. As for the Highlanders, their victory bumped their record up to 1-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wagner have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N.J. Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Wagner beat N.J. Tech 62-57 in their previous meeting back in November of 2022. Does Wagner have another victory up their sleeve, or will N.J. Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wagner and N.J. Tech both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.