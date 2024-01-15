Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Stonehill College 2-16, Wagner 7-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Stonehill College Skyhawks will face off in a Northeast clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Spiro Sports Center. Wagner's defense has only allowed 62.7 points per game this season, so Stonehill College's offense will have their work cut out for Stonehill College.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact Wagner proved last Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 71-56 victory over the Red Flash.

Meanwhile, Stonehill College's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 15th straight loss. They fell 81-74 to the Knights.

The win got the Seahawks back to even at 7-7. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-16.

Monday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've been averaging 14.2 turnovers per game. Given Wagner's sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wagner beat Stonehill College 54-44 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Wagner have another victory up their sleeve, or will Stonehill College turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wagner and Stonehill College both have 1 win in their last 2 games.