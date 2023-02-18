Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ Wagner
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 15-13; Wagner 13-11
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Seahawks and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
Wagner was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 58-57 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.
Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, falling 94-86.
Wagner is now 13-11 while Fairleigh Dickinson sits at 15-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wagner has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
Series History
Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson both have nine wins in their last 18 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Wagner 83 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 79
- Feb 24, 2022 - Fairleigh Dickinson 88 vs. Wagner 86
- Jan 17, 2022 - Wagner 95 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Wagner 95 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 86
- Feb 11, 2021 - Wagner 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 72
- Feb 13, 2020 - Fairleigh Dickinson 106 vs. Wagner 73
- Jan 30, 2020 - Fairleigh Dickinson 68 vs. Wagner 63
- Mar 06, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 84 vs. Wagner 46
- Feb 23, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 74 vs. Wagner 66
- Jan 12, 2019 - Wagner 66 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 60
- Feb 11, 2018 - Fairleigh Dickinson 76 vs. Wagner 69
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wagner 73 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - Wagner 72 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - Wagner 68 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 59
- Jan 05, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 70 vs. Wagner 69
- Mar 08, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 87 vs. Wagner 79
- Feb 18, 2016 - Wagner 94 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 74
- Feb 04, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 82 vs. Wagner 79