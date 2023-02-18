Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ Wagner

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 15-13; Wagner 13-11

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. The Seahawks and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Wagner was just a bucket shy of a win on Thursday and fell 58-57 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Thursday, falling 94-86.

Wagner is now 13-11 while Fairleigh Dickinson sits at 15-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wagner has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner and Fairleigh Dickinson both have nine wins in their last 18 games.