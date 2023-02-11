Who's Playing

LIU @ Wagner

Current Records: LIU 3-21; Wagner 12-10

What to Know

The LIU Sharks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wagner Seahawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 14 of 2021. LIU and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Sharks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 80-79 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

Speaking of close games: Wagner was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 64-62 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.

LIU is now 3-21 while Wagner sits at 12-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: LIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 18 games against LIU.