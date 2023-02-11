Who's Playing
LIU @ Wagner
Current Records: LIU 3-21; Wagner 12-10
What to Know
The LIU Sharks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wagner Seahawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 14 of 2021. LIU and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spiro Sports Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
The Sharks were just a bucket shy of a victory on Thursday and fell 80-79 to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
Speaking of close games: Wagner was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 64-62 to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers.
LIU is now 3-21 while Wagner sits at 12-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: LIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
Series History
Wagner have won ten out of their last 18 games against LIU.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Wagner 69 vs. LIU 61
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wagner 82 vs. LIU 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wagner 79 vs. LIU 64
- Jan 21, 2022 - Wagner 92 vs. LIU 85
- Jan 15, 2021 - Wagner 76 vs. LIU 74
- Jan 14, 2021 - LIU 77 vs. Wagner 66
- Feb 27, 2020 - LIU 74 vs. Wagner 66
- Jan 20, 2020 - Wagner 72 vs. LIU 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wagner 68 vs. LIU 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wagner 71 vs. LIU 59
- Mar 06, 2018 - LIU 71 vs. Wagner 61
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wagner 78 vs. LIU 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - LIU 69 vs. Wagner 67
- Feb 25, 2017 - LIU 88 vs. Wagner 84
- Jan 19, 2017 - LIU 76 vs. Wagner 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Wagner 81 vs. LIU 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - LIU 82 vs. Wagner 69
- Jan 14, 2016 - LIU 71 vs. Wagner 70