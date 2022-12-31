Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Wagner

Current Records: Merrimack 2-13; Wagner 8-4

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Merrimack Warriors will face off in a Northeast clash at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Spiro Sports Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wagner winning the first 71-57 on the road and Merrimack taking the second 80-65.

The Seahawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the LIU Sharks on Thursday, winning 69-61.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came up short against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday, falling 71-63.

Wagner is now 8-4 while Merrimack sits at 2-13. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wagner has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Warriors have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 361st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Series History

Wagner have won three out of their last five games against Merrimack.