The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Spiro Sports Center. Wagner is 12-6 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Warriors are 9-8 overall and 3-4 on the road. It's the second game of a back-to-back between the two programs, with Wagner winning on Tuesday by a final score of 74-67.

Both teams have been profitable against the spread this season. Merrimack is 10-7 against the spread, while Wagner has covered in 12 of its 18 games. The Seahawks are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Wagner vs. Merrimack odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 130.

Wagner vs. Merrimack spread: Wagner -4.5

Wagner vs. Merrimack over-under: 130 points

Wagner vs. Merrimack money line: Wagner -190, Merrimack +160

What you need to know about Wagner

The Seahawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 83-77 to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils. But they followed that up with a 74-67 win over Merrimack on Tuesday. Alex Morales and Will Martinez both had 21 points and six rebounds in the victory. Elijah Ford also recorded 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Morales is averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season, while Martinez has turned in 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The Seahawks grabbed 40 percent of available offensive rebounds in the victory and that will be critical again after Merrimack shot a scorching 58.3 percent from the floor.

What you need to know about Merrimack

Meanwhile, Merrimack netted a 75-67 victory over the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers this past Friday. Unfortunately, that's been the Warriors' only win in their last five games. Mykel Derring (14), Jordan Minor (13) and Mikey Watkins (12) all reached double-figures in scoring in the loss to Wagner on Tuesday.

Merrimack has ranked second in the conference in scoring defense (66.8 points per game) and will need to turn up the defensive intensity to avenge Tuesday's loss.

