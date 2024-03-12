The Merrimack Warriors seek their second consecutive Northeastern Conference basketball championship Tuesday night when they face the Wagner Seahawks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Lawler Arena in North Andover, Mass. The clubs split a pair of regular-season meetings, with the road team winning both contests. The No. 2-seeded Warriors (21-11) reached the final on the strength of a 61-51 victory over Le Moyne in the 2024 NEC Tournament semifinals, while No. 6-seeded Wagner (15-15) advanced with a 66-56 win over Central Connecticut.

The Warriors are 6.5-point betting favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 120 in the latest Wagner vs. Merrimack odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Merrimack vs. Wagner picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wagner vs. Merrimack and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Merrimack vs. Wagner:

Wagner vs. Merrimack point spread: Merrimack -6.5

Wagner vs. Merrimack over/under total: 120 points

Wagner vs. Merrimack money line: Merrimack -296, Wagner +238

MRM: The Warriors are 7-2-1 against the spread when playing after two days of rest.

WAG: The Seahawks are 8-5 ATS when playing with equal rest as their opponent.

Why Merrimack can cover

The Warriors will be motivated to repeat as Northeastern Conference Tournament champions and reap the rewards for their success by earning an automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. Despite winning the conference tournament last year, they were denied an entry into the Big Dance because of an NCAA rule that prohibits programs from doing so while in their first year of transition to the Division I level.

Even so, the club gained valuable experience by besting the conference tournament field and proving that it is already among the conference's upper-tier programs. That sentiment was reiterated by Merrimack's 13-3 regular-season mark that resulted in a tie for first place.

The Warriors have arguably the most balanced and deep team in the NEC. They have eight players who average at least 17 minutes per game and only two who log more than 30 court minutes per contest, led by leading scorer Jordan Derkack at 33. The sophomore guard is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

In Merrimack's 60-44 win at Wagner in late January, the Warriors used a 39-20 blitz in the second half to turn a three-point deficit into a runaway victory.

Why Wagner can cover

The Seahawks boast the top scoring defense in the Northeastern Conference at 62.6 points per game, a trait that carries well in March and one they have improved upon in the NEC Tournament by reducing that mark to 56.5. The club averages 6.1 steals per game and is relentless with its close-out defense against opposing shooters.

In their semifinal win over Central Connecticut, they held the Blue Devils to 36.2% from the field, which included just 5-of-26 beyond the arc. Wagner also won the rebounding battle by a 41-34 margin.

Although the Wagner starters scored all but eight of its points, the Seahawks saw balanced distribution with four starters reaching double figures. Sophomore guard Julian Brown notched a team-high 20 points, while Keyontae Lewis and Melvin Council Jr. added 12 each.

