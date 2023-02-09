The St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers look for the season sweep over the Wagner Seahawks when they meet on Thursday afternoon in a Northeast Conference matchup. The Terriers (12-12, 5-6 NEC), who are 9-4 on their home court, have won three of their last four games. The Seahawks (12-9, 5-5), who are 6-6 in road games, have won four of six, including an 83-79 win at Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday. St. Francis Brooklyn defeated Wagner 65-56 on Jan. 26.

Tip-off from the Generoso Pope Athletic Complex in Brooklyn is set for 2 p.m. ET. St. Francis Brooklyn leads the all-time series 54-50, and holds a 27-21 series edge in games played in Brooklyn. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Wagner vs. St. Francis Brooklyn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 122. Before making any St. Francis Brooklyn vs. Wagner picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Wagner vs. St. Francis Brooklyn spread: Wagner -2.5

Wagner vs. St. Francis Brooklyn over/under: 122 points

WAG: The Under is 5-0 in the Seahawks' last five games following a straight-up win

SFBK: The Terriers are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 Thursday games

Why St. Francis Brooklyn can cover



With senior guards Rob Higgins and Larry Moreno out due to injuries, fellow senior guard Tedrick Wilcox has stepped up his play. Higgins has been out with an undisclosed injury since early January, while Moreno last saw action on Jan. 20. Wilcox has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last four games, including a 21-point, five-rebound effort at Wagner in the teams' first meeting. Wilcox is coming off a 17-point performance in Saturday's 65-59 loss to Stonehill. For the season, he is averaging 11.2 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

Also helping lead the Terriers is freshman guard Zion Bethea. He is averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is also connecting on 42.2% of his field goals, including 40.4% from 3-point range, and 77.5% of his foul shots. Since the loss of Higgins, Bethea has scored in double figures in eight of nine games, including 18 points against Long Island in a 71-59 victory on Jan. 28. He scored 12 points at Wagner.

Why Wagner can cover

Junior guard DeLonnie Hunt leads the Seahawks' scoring attack, averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is one of the better free-throw shooters on the team as well, connecting on 77.6% of his foul shots. He has reached double-figure scoring 12 times on the year, including a season-high 22 points in a 58-51 win at Delaware State on Dec. 20.

Senior guard Brandon Brown had the hot hand in the first meeting with St. Francis Brooklyn, registering a double-double. He scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the setback. For the year, he has reached double-figure scoring 11 times and registered six double-doubles. His top scoring performance was a 17-point effort in a 62-57 win at Merrimack on Jan. 16. He had a season-high 13 rebounds against Delaware State.

