Who's Playing
St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Wagner
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-11; Wagner 11-7
What to Know
The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers haven't won a contest against the Wagner Seahawks since Jan. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. St. Francis (N.Y.) and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday, falling 63-55.
Meanwhile, Wagner was able to grind out a solid victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sunday, winning 68-58.
St. Francis (N.Y.) is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Terriers are now 9-11 while the Seahawks sit at 11-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (N.Y.) is stumbling into the game with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Seahawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Wagner have won ten out of their last 14 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 30, 2022 - Wagner 72 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 69
- Jan 15, 2022 - Wagner 81 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 05, 2021 - Wagner 84 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 81
- Feb 04, 2021 - Wagner 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 67
- Feb 23, 2020 - Wagner 75 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 71
- Jan 18, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 69 vs. Wagner 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 51 vs. Wagner 44
- Jan 05, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 66 vs. Wagner 59
- Feb 03, 2018 - Wagner 79 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 61
- Dec 31, 2017 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 82 vs. Wagner 75
- Feb 18, 2017 - Wagner 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 55
- Jan 28, 2017 - Wagner 66 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 64
- Jan 28, 2016 - Wagner 64 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 61
- Jan 21, 2016 - Wagner 83 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 59