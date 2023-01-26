Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Wagner

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-11; Wagner 11-7

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers haven't won a contest against the Wagner Seahawks since Jan. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. St. Francis (N.Y.) and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 5 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks will be strutting in after a win while the Terriers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Wagner was able to grind out a solid victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Sunday, winning 68-58.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Terriers are now 9-11 while the Seahawks sit at 11-7. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (N.Y.) is stumbling into the game with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the eighth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Seahawks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 14 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).