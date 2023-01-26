Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Wagner

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-11; Wagner 11-7

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Wagner Seahawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 18 of 2020. St. Francis (N.Y.) and Wagner will face off in a Northeast battle at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks will be strutting in after a victory while St. Francis (N.Y.) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

St. Francis (N.Y.) came up short against the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday, falling 63-55.

Meanwhile, Wagner beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers 68-58 on Sunday.

The Terriers are now 9-11 while Wagner sits at 11-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: St. Francis (N.Y.) is stumbling into the contest with the 21st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.3 on average. Wagner has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.50% percent of their shots, which is the 12th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 14 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).