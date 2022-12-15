Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ Wagner

Current Records: Stony Brook 3-7; Wagner 4-4

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Spiro Sports Center. Stony Brook will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wagner received a tough blow last week as they fell 72-59 to the Fordham Rams. The top scorer for Wagner was guard Rahmir Moore (20 points).

Meanwhile, Stony Brook beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers 71-64 on Monday.

Wagner is now 4-4 while the Seawolves sit at 3-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Seahawks have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Stony Brook has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 18th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.