Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones charged with assault in deadly attack in New York, put on leave

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones has been charged with assault in the case of a Queens attack that led to the death of a Florida tourist, according to The New York Post.

On Friday, Wake Forest announced that Jones was on leave by athletic director Ron Wellman.

"Wellman spoke with Jones today and he agreed that the decision is appropriate at this time given the circumstances," the school said. "Wake Forest University expresses heartfelt condolences to Sandor Szabo's family and friends following his tragic death."

Jones allegedly punched the late tourist, identified as Sandor Szabo, early Sunday after he was being disruptive and banging on cars in Long Island City. The incident came after Szabo punched a resident who came outside amid the ruckus, according to The Post, which led Jones to act. Szabo later died in the hospital after Jones' punch caused him to hit his head on the pavement.

Medical examiners will work to determine if Jones' punch was the cause of death. He turned himself into authorities on Thursday and has plead not guilty to the charge.

Jones was entering his second season at Wake Forest after stints at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.