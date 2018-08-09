Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones charged with assault in deadly attack in New York
Jones is accusing of punching a Florida man who hit his head on the pavement and later died
Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones has been charged with assault in the case of a Queens attack that led to the death of a Florida tourist, according to The New York Post.
Jones allegedly punched the late tourist, identified as Sabor Szabo, early Sunday after he was being disruptive and banging on cars in Long Island City. The incident came after Szabo punched a resident who came outside amid the ruckus, according to The Post, which led Jones to act. Szabo later died in the hospital after Jones' punch caused him to hit his head on the pavement.
Medical examiners will work to determine if Jones' punch was the cause of death. He turned himself into authorities on Thursday.
Jones was entering his second season at Wake Forest after stints at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Explaining the NCAA rule changes
What's the real deal with agents and players now? Here's what you need to know
-
NCAA admits mistakes with rule changes
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's vice president of of men's basketball, said USA Basketball and the NBA...
-
New NCAA rules won't change NBA Draft
The NCAA's new policies concerning players entering the NBA Draft sound good on the surface,...
-
Big changes coming to NCAA basketball
Players being allowed to have agents and being able to return to school after the NBA Draft...
-
Podcast: Where the NCAA fell short
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss where the NCAA fell short with their announced cha...
-
UK adds second five-star to 2019 class
The Wildcats now boast the No. 2 overall recruiting class in 2019