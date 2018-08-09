Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones charged with assault in deadly attack in New York

Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones has been charged with assault in the case of a Queens attack that led to the death of a Florida tourist, according to The New York Post.

Jones allegedly punched the late tourist, identified as Sabor Szabo, early Sunday after he was being disruptive and banging on cars in Long Island City. The incident came after Szabo punched a resident who came outside amid the ruckus, according to The Post, which led Jones to act. Szabo later died in the hospital after Jones' punch caused him to hit his head on the pavement.

Medical examiners will work to determine if Jones' punch was the cause of death. He turned himself into authorities on Thursday.

Jones was entering his second season at Wake Forest after stints at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast.