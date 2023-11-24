Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-3, Wake Forest 2-3

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

After four games on the road, Wake Forest is heading back home. They will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Demon Deacons came up short against the Tigers and fell 86-80. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Wake Forest in their matchups with LSU: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Wake Forest saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Miller, who scored 19 points along with 8 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Cameron Hildreth was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Wildcats by a score of 79-73. Charleston Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Demon Deacons now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Buccaneers, they now also have a losing record at 2-3.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wake Forest has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've drained 50.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for Wake Forest against Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 as the team secured a 95-59 victory. Does Wake Forest have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.