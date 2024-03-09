Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Clemson 21-9, Wake Forest 18-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson is 8-2 against Wake Forest since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at LJVM Coliseum. Wake Forest took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Clemson, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Tigers didn't have too much trouble with the Orange at home as they won 90-75.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Schieffelin out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. Schieffelin has been hot recently, having posted 11 or more rebounds the last four times he's played. Another player making a difference was Joseph Girard III, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They lost 70-69 to the Yellow Jackets on a last-minute jump shot From Baye Ndongo. Wake Forest found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.6% worse than the opposition.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Hunter Sallis, who scored 22 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Cameron Hildreth, who scored 17 points along with four steals.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 21-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Demon Deacons, their defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 18-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Clemson just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've made 47.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clemson came up short against Wake Forest in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 87-77. Can Clemson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.