Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wake Forest and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 42-32 lead against Delaware State.

Wake Forest entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Delaware State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Delaware State 6-7, Wake Forest 6-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wake Forest. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest will be strutting in after a win while Delaware State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Wake Forest has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Highlanders last Saturday as the Demon Deacons made off with a 83-59 win. That 83-59 margin sets a new team best for Wake Forest this season.

Wake Forest's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Parker Friedrichsen led the charge by scoring 19 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Friedrichsen has scored all season. Less helpful for Wake Forest was Hunter Sallis' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Delaware State's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 62-61 to the Lancers. Delaware State has struggled against Longwood recently, as their match last Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Demon Deacons pushed their record up to 6-3 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.6 points per game. As for the Hornets, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Monday as Wake Forest and Delaware State are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wake Forest hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Wake Forest against Delaware State in their previous matchup back in November of 2020 as the team secured a 111-51 win. With Wake Forest ahead 59-30 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Wake Forest is a big 20.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.