Who's Playing

Florida Gators @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Florida 4-2, Wake Forest 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Florida Gators will head out on the road to face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Florida has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 355 points over their last four matches.

The point spread may have favored Florida on Friday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bears 95-91. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Wednesday (86), Florida still had to take the loss.

Despite their defeat, Florida saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Riley Kugel, who scored 25 points along with 9 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Tyrese Samuel was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers at home on Friday as they won 71-56.

Wake Forest can attribute much of their success to Cameron Hildreth, who scored 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andrew Carr, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Gators to 4-2 and the Bears to 6-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Florida and Wake Forest are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.3 points per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.