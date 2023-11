1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

LSU Tigers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: LSU 2-2, Wake Forest 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The LSU Tigers are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at TD Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18.3% better than the opposition, a fact LSU proved on Friday. They secured a 66-62 W over the Mean Green.

LSU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Derek Fountain, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds. Will Baker was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons beat the Tigers 71-61 on Friday.

Kevin Miller and Hunter Sallis were among the main playmakers for Wake Forest as the former scored 25 points along with 3 steals and the latter scored 24 points along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The win got the Tigers back to even at 2-2. As for the Demon Deacons, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

Looking forward, LSU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. LSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LSU is a slight 1-point favorite against Wake Forest, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Wake Forest and LSU both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Dec 10, 2022 - LSU 72 vs. Wake Forest 70

Nov 27, 2021 - LSU 75 vs. Wake Forest 61

Dec 22, 2016 - Wake Forest 110 vs. LSU 76

Dec 29, 2015 - Wake Forest 77 vs. LSU 71

Injury Report for Wake Forest

Matthew Marsh: Game-Time Decision (Concussion)

Damari Monsanto: Out (Knee)

Jao Ituka: Out (Knee)

Efton Reid III: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Injury Report for LSU