Michigan Wolverines @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Michigan 1-0, Wake Forest 2-0

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off against the Michigan Wolverines at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. The Demon Deacons might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

On Thursday, Wake Forest strolled past North Carolina A&T with points to spare, taking the game 80-64. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Tre'Von Spillers, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 16 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth was another key player, earning 11 points in addition to eight rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Michigan gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They put a hurting on Clev. State to the tune of 101-53. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Wolverines as it put an end to their nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson were among the main playmakers for Michigan as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds and the latter had 16 points in addition to seven assists. Another player making a difference was L.J Cason, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus two steals.

Michigan was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Clev. State only posted five.