Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Pittsburgh 14-6, Wake Forest 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Pittsburgh and Wake Forest are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LJVM Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over N. Carolina, taking the game 73-65. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Panthers.

Pittsburgh got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Zack Austin out in front who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus five blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaland Lowe, who posted 18 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds.

Wake Forest has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 72-59 to Louisville on Tuesday.

Despite their defeat, Wake Forest saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Efton Reid III, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Wake Forest is 14-4 when Reid III posts ten or more rebounds, but 1-2 otherwise. Tre'Von Spillers was another key player, posting eight points in addition to eight rebounds and two blocks.

Pittsburgh's victory bumped their record up to 14-6. As for Wake Forest, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Pittsburgh has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.6 threes per game. It's a different story for Wake Forest, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given Pittsburgh's sizable advantage in that area, Wake Forest will need to find a way to close that gap.

Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest 81-69 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Pittsburgh repeat their success, or does Wake Forest have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wake Forest and Pittsburgh both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.