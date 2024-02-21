Halftime Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, Wake Forest looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pittsburgh 45-33.

Wake Forest came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Current Records: Pittsburgh 17-8, Wake Forest 16-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

LJVM Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.16

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at LJVM Coliseum. Pittsburgh is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Pittsburgh proved on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Cardinals 86-59 at home.

Blake Hinson had a dynamite game for Pittsburgh, going 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hinson has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Federiko Federiko, who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Wake Forest has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Cavaliers by a score of 49-47. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wake Forest has scored all season.

The Panthers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-8 record this season. As for the Demon Deacons, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.6 points per game. However, it's not like Wake Forest struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Pittsburgh is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Wake Forest is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wake Forest has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.