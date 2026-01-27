Teams looking to get back on track clash when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in an ACC matchup on Tuesday night. Wake Forest is coming off a 90-69 loss at Duke on Saturday, while Pitt dropped an 81-72 decision to North Carolina State that same day. The Demon Deacons (11-9, 2-5 ACC), who are tied for 13th in the conference, have lost two consecutive games. They are 1-3 on the road this season. The Panthers (8-12, 1-6 ACC), who are tied for 17th in the ACC, have lost three in a row and are 6-7 on their home court.

Tip-off from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh is set for 6 p.m. ET. Wake Forest leads the all-time series 9-8. Pitt is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest:

Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh spread: Pittsburgh -1.5
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh over/under: 148.5 points
Wake Forest vs. Pittsburgh money line: Pittsburgh -128, Wake Forest +107

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). The Over has hit in nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including each of the last six. The Over has also hit in five of the last six Demon Deacons games, and seven of the last 10 Panthers games.

The model projects the Demon Deacons to have four players register 11.3 points or more, including Juke Harris' projected 17.4 points. The Panthers, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 10.5 or more points, led by Cameron Corhen, who is projected to score 16.1 points. The model projects a combined total of 151 points as the Over clears 56% of the time.

