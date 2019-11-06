Wake Forest vs. Boston College odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 6 predictions from top model

The Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons will try to start the season off with a victory on Wednesday night when the two ACC teams square off at the Conte Forum in Boston. Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons. The Eagles went 14-17 last year and 5-13 in ACC play. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in conference play. Wake Forest is 7-15-1 against the spread in its last 23 road games and 10-25-1 against the number in its last 36 against ACC opponents. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Eagles are favored by two in the latest Boston College vs. Wake Forest odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Boston College picks of your own, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that the Nik Popovic is back for the Eagles. A senior forward, Popovic was second on the team in scoring last year, averaging 14.5 points per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Among active ACC players, he ranks third in career points (931), second in career rebounds (518) and fifth in blocks (59).

The model has also factored in that Boston College has added graduate transfer Derryck Thornton. The point guard who was ranked in the top 15 in the 2015 recruiting class, averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 assists across one season at Duke and two at USC. He immediately fills the void left by do-it-all point guard Ky Bowman, who left early for the NBA Draft.

That's because the Demon Deacons return a majority of their scoring, rebounds, assists and minutes from last year's squad. Six of the team's top seven scorers are back from last season. Wake returns 77.2 percent of scoring and 68.2 percent of rebounding from last year, the most in each category since the start of the 2015-16 season. In addition, the team returns 82.7 percent of assists and 77.3 percent of minutes from last year, the most in each category since the start of the 2008-09 season.

Point guard Brandon Childress is back for his senior season. The versatile point guard led the Demon Deacons in scoring, assists, steals, minutes and three-pointers last season in a breakout junior season. His numbers have improved every season.

