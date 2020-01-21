Wake Forest vs. Clemson odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 21 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Wake Forest and Clemson. Here are the results:
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum. Both teams are 9-8; Clemson is 7-4 at home, while Wake Forest is 1-4 on the road. The Demon Deacons limp into Tuesday's contest having lost three of their last four games. Clemson, meanwhile, is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 home games. The Tigers are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Clemson vs. Wake Forest odds, while the Over-Under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Clemson picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Clemson vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 60-54 to NC State. The losing side was boosted by forward Aamir Simms, who dropped a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Simms, who's now scored 18 or more points in six of his last eight outings, leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 boards per game. In addition, Clemson is 7-0 in its last seven games at home against Wake Forest.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest didn't have too much trouble with Boston College on Sunday as the Demon Deacons won 80-62. It was another big night for guard Brandon Childress, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 20 points and seven assists. For the season, Childress is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. However, Wake Forest has struggled mightily on the road, winning just two of its last 17 road games.
So who wins Wake Forest vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
-
