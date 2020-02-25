Wake Forest vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Duke @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Duke 23-4; Wake Forest 11-15

What to Know

The #7 Duke Blue Devils are 9-0 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Duke and Wake will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Duke won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.

The Blue Devils were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday as they made off with an 88-64 win. Duke's guard Cassius Stanley was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, falling 86-79. Guard Brandon Childress wasn't much of a difference maker for Wake and fouled out and turned the ball over six times en route to a 16-point finish.

Duke is now 23-4 while Wake sits at 11-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils enter the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Wake is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 33rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 2.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

Odds

The Blue Devils are a big 11-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

Duke have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.