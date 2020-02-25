Wake Forest vs. Duke: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Wake Forest vs. Duke basketball game
Who's Playing
Duke @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Duke 23-4; Wake Forest 11-15
What to Know
The #7 Duke Blue Devils are 9-0 against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Duke and Wake will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Duke won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 11-point advantage in the spread.
The Blue Devils were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Saturday as they made off with an 88-64 win. Duke's guard Cassius Stanley was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 21 points and seven boards.
Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons came up short against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, falling 86-79. Guard Brandon Childress wasn't much of a difference maker for Wake and fouled out and turned the ball over six times en route to a 16-point finish.
Duke is now 23-4 while Wake sits at 11-15. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Blue Devils enter the matchup with six blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Wake is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 33rd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 2.9. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Blue Devils are a big 11-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 150
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Duke have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.
- Jan 11, 2020 - Duke 90 vs. Wake Forest 59
- Mar 05, 2019 - Duke 71 vs. Wake Forest 70
- Jan 08, 2019 - Duke 87 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Jan 23, 2018 - Duke 84 vs. Wake Forest 70
- Jan 13, 2018 - Duke 89 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - Duke 99 vs. Wake Forest 94
- Jan 28, 2017 - Duke 85 vs. Wake Forest 83
- Mar 01, 2016 - Duke 79 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Jan 06, 2016 - Duke 91 vs. Wake Forest 75
