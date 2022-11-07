Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Wake Forest
What to Know
The Fairfield Stags and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for Fairfield (15-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Wake Forest ended up 25-10 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 67-52.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.