Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Wake Forest

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for Fairfield (15-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Wake Forest ended up 25-10 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 67-52.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN Plus
Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.