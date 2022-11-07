Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Wake Forest

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Last year was nothing to brag about for Fairfield (15-18), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Wake Forest ended up 25-10 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 67-52.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.