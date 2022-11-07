Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Wake Forest

What to Know

The Fairfield Stags and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Fairfield struggled last season, ending up 15-18. Wake Forest ended up 25-10 last year and got to the NIT quarterfinals before being knocked out by the Texas A&M Aggies 67-52.

Since the experts predict a loss, the Stags will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.49

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -117

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.