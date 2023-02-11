Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-15; Wake Forest 16-9

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Georgia Tech will be seeking to avenge the 80-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 19 of last year.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Yellow Jackets sidestepped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a 70-68 win. Four players on Georgia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Lance Terry (19), forward Ja'von Franklin (16), guard Kyle Sturdivant (12), and guard Dallan Coleman (11).

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Wake Forest proved too difficult a challenge. Wake Forest beat UNC 92-85. Guard Tyree Appleby continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Yellow Jackets to 9-15 and the Demon Deacons to 16-9. In Georgia Tech's victory, Ja'von Franklin had 16 points along with nine boards and guard Deivon Smith had eight points and seven assists in addition to nine boards. We'll see if Wake Forest have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Georgia Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.