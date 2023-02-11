Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest
Current Records: Georgia Tech 9-15; Wake Forest 16-9
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Georgia Tech will be seeking to avenge the 80-64 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Jan. 19 of last year.
It was a close one, but on Wednesday the Yellow Jackets sidestepped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a 70-68 win. Four players on Georgia Tech scored in the double digits: guard Lance Terry (19), forward Ja'von Franklin (16), guard Kyle Sturdivant (12), and guard Dallan Coleman (11).
Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Wake Forest proved too difficult a challenge. Wake Forest beat UNC 92-85. Guard Tyree Appleby continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Yellow Jackets to 9-15 and the Demon Deacons to 16-9. In Georgia Tech's victory, Ja'von Franklin had 16 points along with nine boards and guard Deivon Smith had eight points and seven assists in addition to nine boards. We'll see if Wake Forest have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Georgia Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Wake Forest.
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Mar 05, 2021 - Georgia Tech 75 vs. Wake Forest 63
- Jan 03, 2021 - Georgia Tech 70 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Feb 19, 2020 - Georgia Tech 86 vs. Wake Forest 79
- Jan 05, 2019 - Georgia Tech 92 vs. Wake Forest 79
- Mar 03, 2018 - Georgia Tech 64 vs. Wake Forest 56
- Feb 14, 2018 - Wake Forest 79 vs. Georgia Tech 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Wake Forest 81 vs. Georgia Tech 69
- Feb 10, 2016 - Georgia Tech 71 vs. Wake Forest 66