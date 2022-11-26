Who's Playing

Hampton @ Wake Forest

Current Records: Hampton 1-4; Wake Forest 5-1

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Hampton Pirates at 12:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest should still be feeling good after a win, while Hampton will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Demon Deacons can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They put a hurting on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at home to the tune of 105-74. Wake Forest was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why. Six players on Wake Forest scored in the double digits: guard Cameron Hildreth (19), guard Damari Monsanto (16), forward Bobi Klintman (15), guard Tyree Appleby (13), forward Matthew Marsh (10), and Jao Ituka (10). This also makes it three games in a row in which Tyree Appleby has had at least three steals.

As for Hampton, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 75-74 to the North Alabama Lions. Marquis Godwin just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

This next game looks promising for the Demon Deacons, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Wake Forest is now 5-1 while the Pirates sit at 1-4. Wake Forest is 3-1 after wins this season, and Hampton is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.98

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.