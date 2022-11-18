Who's Playing

La Salle @ Wake Forest

Current Records: La Salle 2-1; Wake Forest 3-0

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Montego Bay Convention Centre.

La Salle didn't have too much trouble with the Queens University Royals at home on Tuesday as they won 72-60.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest skirted by the Utah Valley Wolverines 68-65 on Tuesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Tyree Appleby with 0:02 left to play. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Utah Valley made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Appleby was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Explorers to 2-1 and Wake Forest to 3-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica

Montego Bay Convention Centre -- St. James, Jamaica TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.