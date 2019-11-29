Wake Forest vs. Long Beach State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Wake Forest (home) vs. Long Beach State (away)

Current Records: Wake Forest 4-2; Long Beach State 3-4

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Anaheim Convention Center.

Long Beach State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They escaped with a win against the Providence Friars by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65. No one put up better numbers for the Beach than G Michael Carter III, who really brought his A game. He had 23 points. Carter III didn't help his team much against the Arizona Wildcats on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Carter III's points were the most he has had all season.

As for Wake, Wake has more to be thankful for after their contest against the College of Charleston Cougars. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Wake took down College of Charleston 65-56. The Demon Deacons got double-digit scores from four players: C Olivier Sarr (14), G Torry Johnson (13), G Brandon Childress (10), and F Isaiah Mucius (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which C Olivier Sarr has had at least 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Beach to 3-4 and the Demon Deacons to 4-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California

Anaheim Convention Center -- Anaheim, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.