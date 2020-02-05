Wake Forest vs. Louisville odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 5 predictions from proven model

The No. 5 Louisville Cardinals and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are set to square off Wednesday in an ACC matchup at 9 p.m. ET at the KFC Yum! Center. Louisville is 19-3 overall and 12-1 at home, while Wake Forest is 10-11 overall and 2-6 on the road. Louisville has won four of its last five games against Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons are 3-2 against the spread in those games.

Wake Forest vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -15.5

Wake Forest vs. Louisville over-under: 142 points

Wake Forest vs. Louisville money line: Louisville -1775, Wake Forest +1125

What you need to know about Louisville

The Cardinals won their eighth straight game Saturday, downing NC State 77-57. Louisville guard Ryan McMahon came off the bench to score 23 points, including 7-of-10 shooting from downtown. Jordan Nwora led Louisville's starters with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Lamarr Kimble added 10 points. Nwora leads the Cardinals with 19.3 points per game.

Defensively, the Cardinals are giving up just 62.4 points per game, which ranks 28th in college basketball. Plus, Louisville has won 13 of its last 14 games at home, and the Cardinals have covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against ACC opponents.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Wake Forest snapped a three-game losing skid by thumping Clemson 56-44 on Saturday. Andrien White led the Demon Deacons with 17 points, while Brandon Childress added 10 points. Childress leads Wake Forest in scoring with 15.4 points per game. The Demon Deacons enter tonight's contest averaging 71.6 points per game on offense, while giving up an average of 72.1 points per game on defense, which ranks 249th in the nation.

However, despite losing six of their last eight, the Demon Deacons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

