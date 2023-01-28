Who's Playing

NC State @ Wake Forest

Current Records: NC State 16-5; Wake Forest 14-7

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack lost both of their matches to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season on scores of 51-69 and 76-101, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. NC State and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a win while Wake Forest will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, NC State narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 85-82. Four players on NC State scored in the double digits: guard Jarkel Joiner (28), guard Terquavion Smith (17), forward DJ Burns (14), and guard Casey Morsell (11).

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for the Demon Deacons as they fell 81-79 to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday. Despite the loss, Wake Forest got a solid performance out of guard Cameron Hildreth, who had 15 points in addition to seven boards.

The Wolfpack are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Wake Forest's loss took them down to 14-7 while NC State's win pulled them up to 16-5. In their win, NC State relied heavily on Jarkel Joiner, who had 28 points along with six rebounds. Wake Forest will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Demon Deacons, as the game opened with the Demon Deacons as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

NC State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Wake Forest.