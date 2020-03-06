Wake Forest vs. NC State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 6 predictions from proven model

The NC State Wolfpack and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Friday at PNC Arena. The Wolfpack are 18-12 overall and 13-4 at home, while Wake Forest is 13-16 overall and 2-10 on the road. Wake Forest has lost three of its past five games. NC State, meanwhile, has lost three of its past four. The Wolfpack are favored by eight-points in the latest NC State vs. Wake Forest odds, and the over-under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. NC State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

NC State vs. Wake Forest spread: NC State -8

NC State vs. Wake Forest over-under: 151.5 points

NC State vs. Wake Forest money line: NC State -363, Wake Forest +280

What you need to know about NC State

NC State ended up a good deal behind the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils when the two teams played on Monday, losing 88-69. Markell Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 38 minutes with 4-for-11 shooting and six turnovers. Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Despite losing three of their last four games, the Wolfpack will be confident they can secure a victory on Friday night. That's because NC State is 13-1 in its last 14 games against Wake Forest on its home floor.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons came up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, falling 93-83. Brandon Childress had 24 points and nine assists, while Olivier Sarr finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Tar Heels used a 10-3 spurt to take a 75-66 lead with six minutes remaining. Wake Forest is now 8-80 in ACC road games since the start of the 2010-11 season.

Despite their most recent setback, the Demon Deacons have fared well against the spread recently. In fact, Wake Forest is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games.

