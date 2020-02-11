Wake Forest vs. North Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Wake Forest

Current Records: North Carolina 10-13; Wake Forest 10-13

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

UNC was just a three-ball short of a win this past Saturday and fell 98-96 to the Duke Blue Devils. The loss was just more heartbreak for the Tar Heels, who fell 74-73 when the teams previously met last March. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Cole Anthony, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Wake lost 75-73 to the Syracuse Orange. The over/under? 148. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The top scorers for Wake were center Olivier Sarr (15 points) and guard Chaundee Brown (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, UNC is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 3-12 against the spread when favored.

The Tar Heels were fully in charge when the two teams previously met in February of last year, breezing past Wake 95-57 on the road. Will UNC repeat their success, or does Wake have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 150

Series History

North Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Wake Forest in the last six years.