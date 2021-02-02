The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off in an ACC clash at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Notre Dame is 6-9 overall and 3-4 at home, while Wake Forest is 5-7 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Fighting Irish are favored by five-points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest spread: Notre Dame -5

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest over-under: 141.5 points

What you need to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish made easy work of the Pittsburgh Panthers this past Saturday in a 84-58 win. Prentiss Hubb led the charge as he shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and nine assists. Notre Dame has won three of its past four games. The margin of victory was the third-best for the Fighting Irish since they joined the ACC in 2013-14. Cormac Ryan finished with 19 points.

Notre Dame has won six of its past seven meetings vs. Wake Forest. Nate Laszewski is shooting .637 from the field, which is best in the ACC and 11th in the nation. Hubb's 234 career assists are the most among active ACC players.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Meanwhile, Wake Forest breezed past Miami (Fla.) this past Saturday, 66-54. Four Demon Deacons scored in double figures: Daivien Williamson (16), Jalen Johnson (15), Isaiah Mucius (13), and Carter Whitt (11). Ody Oguama had a career-high 12 rebounds. Mucius had nine rebounds.

The Demon Deacons have won two of their past three games. Wake Forest has an all-time record of 5-6 vs. Notre Dame. The Demon Deacons are averaging nine three-point field goals made per game, which is third in the ACC.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest picks

