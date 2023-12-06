The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Wake Forest is 4-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while Rutgers is 5-2 overall and hasn't played on the road yet. This is the second matchup in a home-and-home series between these programs, with Rutgers winning 81-57 as 9.5-point favorites at home last December.

This season, Rutgers is 4-3 against the spread, while Wake Forest is 3-4 against the number. For Wednesday's action, the Demon Deacons are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wake Forest vs. Rutgers odds and the over/under is set at 140.5 points. Before entering any Wake Forest vs. Rutgers picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2023-24 season on a 98-61 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a 10-2 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Rutgers-Wake Forest. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers spread: Wake Forest -3.5

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers over/under: 140.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers money line: Wake Forest: -170, Rutgers: +145

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Rutgers

After a string of five wins, Rutgers' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights fell 76-58 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Rutgers didn't have a single players reach double-figures in scoring in the loss and shot 33.3% from the floor as a team. However, the Scarlet Knights did manage to shoot a season-best 46.2% from the 3-point line (6-for-13).

Steve Pikiell's squad is best known for its work at the defensive end, ranking sixth in the nation in points allowed per game (58.4). Opponents have shot just 36.4% from the floor (also sixth nationally) against Rutgers and Clifford Omoruyi's rim protection has been a big part of that. The fourth-year center is averaging 3.4 blocks per game and he's also just five points shy of 1,000 for his Rutgers career.

What you need to know about Wake Forest

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons were able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida Gators on Wednesday, taking the game 82-71. Andrew Carr had 22 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocks while Hunter Sallis scored 24 points.

A Gonzaga transfer and former top recruit, Sallis has made the most of a chance to star at Wake Forest. Through seven games, he's averaging 19.1 points per game while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 44.2% from the 3-point line. He's managed at least 20 points in four of his last five games.

How to make Wake Forest vs. Rutgers picks

The model has simulated Wake Forest vs. Rutgers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rutgers vs. Wake Forest, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is up over $2,000 since last season, and find out.